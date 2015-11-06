BRIEF-Beltone Financial FY profit rises
* FY consol net profit EGP 44.3 million versus EGP 5.3 million year ago
FRANKFURT Nov 6 European growth is still weighed down by the continued balance sheet adjustment of its private sector and the environment for central bank policy is very uncertain, European Central Bank Executive Board member Peter Praet said on Friday.
"The legacy of the past is weighing very much on the normalisation of the environment," Praet told a conference. "We are faced with choices that are difficult to make because we are faced with uncertainty."
Praet added that purchasing manager index surveys sometimes do not reflect underlying problems, such as the need the to repair balance sheets in the aftermath of the crisis. (Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)
ABU DHABI, April 2 First Abu Dhabi Bank's shares rose on Sunday on the first day of trading after the completion of a merger of the emirate's two largest banks.