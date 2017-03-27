FRANKFURT, March 27 The euro zone's economic recovery will continue to broaden but a rise in inflation is still only temporary, driven by higher energy costs, European Central Bank chief economist Peter Praet said on Monday.

"We need to look through the recent surge in inflation, which is driven by transient factors that will probably fade before long," Praet said in Madrid.

"Our conclusion that a very substantial degree of monetary accommodation is still needed for underlying inflation pressures to build up and support headline inflation in the medium term remains valid," Praet added. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; editing by John Stonestreet)