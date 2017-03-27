FRANKFURT, March 27 The euro zone's economic
recovery will continue to broaden but a rise in inflation is
still only temporary, driven by higher energy costs, European
Central Bank chief economist Peter Praet said on Monday.
"We need to look through the recent surge in inflation,
which is driven by transient factors that will probably fade
before long," Praet said in Madrid.
"Our conclusion that a very substantial degree of monetary
accommodation is still needed for underlying inflation pressures
to build up and support headline inflation in the medium term
remains valid," Praet added.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; editing by John Stonestreet)