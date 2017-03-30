MOVES-StanChart appoints Francis as global banking head for Europe
LONDON, June 15 (IFR) - Standard Chartered has appointed Clare Francis as head of its global banking business for Europe, based in London.
BERLIN, March 30 The euro zone economy is picking up strength but the European Central Bank is still not yet convinced that the recent inflation rise will be durable, with prices moving towards its target in a sustained way, chief economist Peter Praet said on Thursday.
"The firming of the recovery has not yet translated into a durable strengthening of inflation dynamics. Headline inflation has increased, but for the most part this reflects rising energy and food price inflation," Peter Praet, Praet told a conference in Berlin.
"Underlying inflation pressures continue to remain subdued. We are not yet sufficiently confident that inflation will converge to levels consistent with our aim in a durable manner," he added. (Reporting by Andreas Framke)
HONG KONG, June 15 HSBC Holdings Plc will maintain its best lending rate at 5 percent in Hong Kong, the bank said on Thursday, after the territory's defacto central bank raised its discount window base rate.
OSLO, June 15 This week's fire in a 24-storey block of flats in London is expected to cost property insurers more than 25 million pounds ($31.8 million), Norwegian insurer Protector Forsikring told Reuters on Thursday.