BRIEF-Apax Partners and Altamir to sell first block of their remaining stake in Gfi Informatique
* SAYS APAX PARTNERS AND ALTAMIR TO SELL FIRST BLOCK OF THEIR REMAINING STAKE IN GFI INFORMATIQUE
FRANKFURT May 4 Parts of the European Central Bank's policy guidance can change over time but not the projected sequence of future steps or their dependence on a sustained rise in inflation, ECB chief economist Peter Praet said on Thursday.
"These fundamental features of our forward guidance have a clear logic," Praet said in Brussels. "All other features of our forward guidance are of a parametric nature and can be recalibrated depending on incoming data."
He added: "In June, we will be able to draw on a more expanded information set than is available today, organised around new projections and including an updated assessment of the distribution of risks surrounding the economic outlook." (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Francesco Canepa)
WASHINGTON, June 19 The Supreme Court on Monday slapped limits on where injury lawsuits may be filed for the second time in three weeks, again siding with businesses that want to prevent plaintiffs from "shopping" for friendly courts for their cases.
* SAYS PLACES 7 PCT OF TUBACEX SA FOR CARTERA INDUSTRIAL REA IN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING OFFER