EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm stocks, currencies quiet as U.S. holiday curbs trading

By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, July 4 Latin American stocks and currencies were little changed on Tuesday as a U.S. holiday curbed trading volumes and kept many traders away, while lower commodity prices weighed on demand for risky assets in the region. U.S. financial markets were closed for the July Fourth holiday, reducing market liquidity worldwide and leading many investors to steer clear of big trades. The Brazilian real and the Mexican peso were nearly flat, osc