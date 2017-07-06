MetLife says to buy bond fund manager Logan Circle for $250 mln
* Buying fixed-income focused manager for $250 mln - statement
(Corrects location of speech to Paris from Rome in second paragraph)
FRANKFURT, July 6 Euro zone growth is accelerating but a "steady-hand" policy from the European Central Bank is still needed to revive inflation, ECB chief economist Peter Praet said on Thursday.
"As the economic prospects brighten, higher expected returns on business investment will make borrowing conditions increasingly attractive," Praet told a conference in Paris.
"But our mission is not yet accomplished. We need patience and persistence," Praet said, repeating last week's message from ECB President Mario Draghi. "Therefore, maintaining a steady hand continues to be critical to fostering a durable convergence of inflation toward our monetary policy aim." (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; editing by Andrew Roche)
* Buying fixed-income focused manager for $250 mln - statement
SAO PAULO, July 7 IRB Brasil Resseguros SA, Brazil's largest reinsurer, filed on Friday a plan for an initial public offering in the São Paulo Stock Exchange, adding to a wave of listings despite mounting political turmoil.
* Tremont Mortgage trust files for IPO of up to $100 million - sec filing