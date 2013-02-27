(Adds quotes, details, background)
FRANKFURT Feb 27 The longer the European
Central Bank sticks with its ultra-low interest rates and
provision of unlimited liquidity to banks, the less effective
they become, ECB Executive Board member Peter Praet said on
Wednesday.
The ECB has cut its main refinancing interest rate to a
record low of 0.75 percent and started to provide banks with as
much funds as they want, including ultra-long 3-year loans.
It has also pledged to buy government bonds, if asked, of
countries that have applied for European Union bailouts and keep
to the terms of related austerity programmes.
"The longer we carry on with a highly accommodative monetary
policy, characterised by extremely low interest rates and excess
liquidity in the banking system, the more we will see a
phenomenon manifesting itself with greater and greater
evidence," he said.
"I am referring to what used to be known as 'instrument
instability' in policymaking: the need to apply larger and
larger doses of the same policy interventions only to see their
macroeconomic influence becoming more and more tenuous."
Continuing such policies might also reduce banks' incentives
to clean up their balance sheets and downsize their operations,
Praet said.
Low interest rates can also reduce governments' drive to cut
down deficits, he added.
ECB President Mario Draghi said last month that the central
bank was not thinking about the exit now, even as he
acknowledged some improvement in financial markets.
Praet, who has the influential economics portfolio among his
tasks at the ECB, said, however, that the crisis policies have
enabled the ECB to achieve its first and foremost goal of stable
prices and "have helped repair the monetary policy transmission
mechanism".
But its emergency provision of unlimited liquidity and bond
purchases are temporary in nature, Praet said.
The euro zone economy, while still weak, is starting to show
signs of life, Praet also said.
"The green shoots of a nascent recovery ... can already be
observed," the Belgian said, but poured cold water on hopes of
rapid growth will return soon.
"Cautious optimism does not entail a naïve expectation that
the 'land of milk and honey' is just around the corner," Praet
said.
