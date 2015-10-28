CEE MARKETS-Stocks rebound, shrug off Polish PM's warning to EU
* Regional stocks dip initially on news about PZU, OTP Bank * PZU fires CEO, Groupama places OTP shares at low price * Polish PM says may block the EU's Rome declaration * Polish bonds firm slightly ahead of auction By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, March 23 Central European stocks rebounded on Thursday, tracking Western European peers and shrugging off a warning from Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo that her country may block a political roadmap for the European Un