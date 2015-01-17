By Toby Sterling
AMSTERDAM Jan 17 Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen
Dijsselbloem has signaled he would not object to the European
Central Bank (ECB) purchasing national bonds of members states.
The ECB is widely expected to announce such a quantitative
easing (QE) programme next week, in a bid to stave off deflation
in the Eurozone, though details of how the programme will work
are still undecided.
The Dutch government has allied itself with German positions
on monetary and fiscal policy throughout Europe's debt crisis,
opposing measures which could be seen as either the ECB
monetizing debt or northern European governments' assuming risk
for debt taken on by southern European countries.
But in an interview with Het Financieele Dagblad during a
visit to South Korea and published on Saturday, Dijsselbloem
spoke positively about the idea.
QE would give banks "more room to invest and finance
companies," he was quoted saying. "That can definitely give the
economy of the Eurozone a boost."
Dijsselbloem's spokeswoman Simone Boitelle confirmed the
newspaper's quotes were accurate but said some context had been
left out. She said Dijsselbloem also said some of the reasons to
undertake a QE programme had been removed by the recent decline
in the value of the euro against other major currencies.
In addition, she said the minister was not confident a QE
programme would have a large effect, with ECB interest rates
already close to zero and yields on government bonds in many
Eurozone countries at or near record lows.
Dijsselbloem's comments follow an interview published by
German daily Der Spiegel Friday in which the Netherlands'
Central Bank President Klaas Knot said he could endorse QE only
if national central banks in the eurozone buy bonds issued by
their own governments.
"This would lower the danger of there being an undesired
redistribution of financial risks," the paper quoted Knot
saying. That is similar to the position of Bundesbank President
Jens Weidmann.
But critics say a QE programme in that form would prove
ineffectual and undermine confidence in the euro.
