FRANKFURT, Sept 10 The European Central Bank's chief economist has reiterated its determination to bolster the economy but called on governments to make reforms to improve confidence.

"The Governing Council will closely monitor the risks to the inflation outlook over the medium-term," Peter Praet told a conference in the Netherlands.

"It has emphasised its willingness and ability to act ... In particular, the asset purchase programme contains sufficient flexibility to adjust its size, composition and duration."

Pointing to the need for economic reform, he said: "If monetary policy is to have its full effects ... it needs to be supported by policies that help dislodge negative sentiment about the euro area's prospects and induce higher investment." (Reporting By John O'Donnell; editing by Francesco Canepa)