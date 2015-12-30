FRANKFURT Dec 30 The vice president of the
European Central Bank has said that he would prefer its policy
to stay unchanged for the foreseeable future, in comments that
suggest any extension of quantitative easing is unlikely for
now.
While reiterating that the ECB had the tools to act and
could use them, Vitor Constancio told a newspaper: "I would
prefer it if our monetary policy did not have to change again in
the foreseeable future."
"We have delivered and we will continue to deliver," he told
Germany's Boersen Zeitung, when asked about the likelihood of
further action. "We have the tools that could help us reach our
goal, and, if it becomes necessary, we will use them."
In the comments published on the ECB's website on Wednesday,
Constancio also defended a recent extension to the ECB's
money-printing programme that fell short of market expectations.
"The markets need to understand our decision-making
processes better, and must not allow themselves to get carried
away by wishful thinking," he said. "But we also have to
communicate better."
(Reporting By John O'Donnell; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)