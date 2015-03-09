(Adds details)

By Luca Trogni and Francesca Landini

MILAN, March 9 The Bank of Italy and the European Central Bank will buy a total of 150 billion euros ($163 billion) of Italian government bonds through the purchase programme the ECB has just launched, Italy's central bank said on Monday.

The balance sheet of the Bank of Italy will rise 30 percent by the end of the programme as a result of the purchases of government bonds, asset backed securities and covered bonds, the Bank of Italy said in a document published in its website.

The ECB has started buying government debt of euro zone countries on Monday to add over a trillion euros of liquidity to the bloc's economy.

Italy's central bank said it would buy 130 billion euros of domestic government bonds, while the ECB would purchase the remaining 20 billion euros.

The programme has already had an impact on financial markets, the Bank of Italy said.

Yields on 10-year Italian government bonds fell by 0.9 percentage points in the period between Nov. 5, just before the ECB first started talking about the QE, and Jan. 22, when it set a date for the start of the programme.

