ROME Jan 17 Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo
Padoan has called for the European Central Bank (ECB) to launch
its expected bond-buying programme "without constraints", saying
he hoped its impact was not watered down and fragmented along
national lines.
The ECB is expected next week to announce it will issue
newly printed money to buy government bonds and flood cash into
the euro zone economy, aiming to ward off deflation in a step
known as quantitative easing (QE).
"QE is an essential contribution against deflation, it
should absolutely not be diluted," Padoan was quoted saying in
business daily Il Sole 24 Ore on Saturday.
"I hope that national fragmentation doesn't exert an
influence," he said. "What counts is to turn around expectations
and for that, there needs to be a decisive intervention without
constraints."
Details of the programme, which ECB President Mario Draghi
is widely expected to unveil after a meeting on Jan. 22, are
still unclear.
The size of any programme and conditions such as whether
risks will be distributed across the whole euro zone, or whether
national central banks will buy the bonds of their own country
only, have been under discussion since late last year.
The plan has faced stiff resistance from Germany, the bloc's
biggest economy, which fears unlimited bond purchases would risk
loading too much risk from weaker countries onto the Eurosystem
as a whole.
However some analysts say a system under which national
central banks buy their own country's debt would risk
undermining the basic principle on which the single currency is
built.
QE has already been deployed in the United States, Britain
and Japan, but would be an unprecedented experiment in a bloc
made up of different countries with no common fiscal system.
Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco told a German newspaper
last week he favoured a programme under which risks were borne
jointly by the euro zone as a whole, in line with other policy
measures which the ECB sets for the whole bloc.
Separately Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem
signalled in a newspaper interview he would not object to the
ECB purchasing national bonds of member states.
Policy makers in Italy, which is struggling to emerge from
three years of on-off recession, have warned repeatedly that
their economy faces a growing risk that chronic low inflation
will tip into full deflation.
