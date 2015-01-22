Jan 22 European Central Bank President Mario Draghi made the following statement on the bank's new bond-buying programme at his press conference in Frankfurt on Thursday.

"(The council) decided to launch an expanded asset purchase programme encompassing the existing purchase programmes for asset-backed securities and covered bonds.

"Under this expanded programme the combined monthly purchases of public and private-sector securities will amount to 60 billion euros.

They are intended to be carried out until end-September 2016 and will in any case be conducted until we see a sustained adjustment in the path of inflation which is consistent with our aim of achieving inflation rates below but close to 2 percent over the medium term."