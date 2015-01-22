Jan 22 European Central Bank President Mario
Draghi made the following statement on the bank's new
bond-buying programme at his press conference in Frankfurt on
Thursday.
"(The council) decided to launch an expanded asset purchase
programme encompassing the existing purchase programmes for
asset-backed securities and covered bonds.
"Under this expanded programme the combined monthly
purchases of public and private-sector securities will amount to
60 billion euros.
They are intended to be carried out until end-September 2016
and will in any case be conducted until we see a sustained
adjustment in the path of inflation which is consistent with our
aim of achieving inflation rates below but close to 2 percent
over the medium term."
