FRANKFURT, June 3 The European Central Bank left
interest rates unchanged on Wednesday, holding them at record
lows as it continues a money-printing scheme to lift the
economy.
The decision to leave the cost of borrowing unchanged was
widely expected after the ECB cut rates to rock-bottom levels
last September and said they had hit "the lower bound".
At Wednesday's meeting, the ECB left its main refinancing
rate, which determines the cost of credit in the economy, at
0.05 percent.
It also kept the rate on bank overnight deposits at -0.20
percent, which means banks pay to park funds at the central
bank, and held its marginal lending facility - or emergency
overnight borrowing rate for banks - at 0.30 percent.
Markets now turn their attention to ECB President Mario
Draghi's 1230 GMT news conference.
