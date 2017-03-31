BRUSSELS, March 31 It would be "legitimate" for the European Central Bank to review its current stance that rates will stay at record low levels or may even be cut, but it is too early for now to have that conversation, ECB board member Benoit Coeure said on Friday.

Speaking at an event in Brussels, Coeure said that this part of the ECB's policy guidance may have become less relevant now that price growth has rebounded and the threat of deflation, or a prolonged fall in prices, has disappeared.

He stressed, however, that this discussion was yet taking place and it was too early to have it. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa)