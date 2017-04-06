FRANKFURT, April 6 The head of the European Central Bank sees no need to deviate from the ECB's stated policy path, which includes bond buying at least until the end of the year and record-low rates until well after that to stimulate inflation, he said on Thursday.

"I do not see cause to deviate from the indications we have been consistently providing in the introductory statement to our press conferences," Mario Draghi said at a conference in Frankfurt.

"Before making any alterations to the components of our stance – interest rates, asset purchases and forward guidance – we still need to build sufficient confidence that inflation will indeed converge to our aim over a medium-term horizon, and will remain there even in less supportive monetary policy conditions," he added. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Hugh Lawson)