FRANKFURT, June 3 A cut in the European Central
Bank's deposit rate into negative territory would be a step into
the unknown and might not jolt banks into lending more, the head
of the Bank for International Settlements said.
The ECB is widely expected to cut its deposit rate below
zero when it meets on Thursday - essentially making banks pay
for holding funds at the central bank overnight - in an effort
to push banks into lending the money, thereby boosting the
economy.
But Jaime Caruana, head of the BIS, which is often dubbed
'the central banks' central bank', was cautious.
"There is not much experience and I would be very cautious
with this instrument," he said in an interview to run in German
business newspaper Boersen Zeitung on Wednesday.
"The truth is that the entire architecture of financial
markets is based on positive rates - this is the normal thing,"
he added. "The consequences of negative rates are therefore very
much unknown. Moreover, the benefits are not obvious."
"For example, I'm not convinced that the banks will lend
more if there is a negative interest rate on the deposits they
hold with the central bank," Caruana said. "They may simply
decide to shrink their balance sheets."
The ECB has clearly flagged a cut in its deposit rate from
zero into negative territory for Thursday's meeting - in what
would be the first such policy step by a major central bank.
The exact impact of a negative deposit rate would depend on
the design of the move and any accompanying measures. But it
would be hard for banks to avoid incurring a charge for at least
some money held at the ECB after the expected move.
(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Susan Fenton)