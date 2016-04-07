(Repeats to additional subscribers)
FRANKFURT, April 7 The European Central Bank
remains willing to act, its vice president told European
lawmakers on Thursday, urging countries to make reforms to
underpin the currency bloc.
"The ECB has done and ... will continue to do whatever is
needed to pursue its price stability objective which now implies
also trying to foster growth," Vitor Constancio said at a
hearing in the European Parliament.
"However, other policies must also act," he said, referring
to the need for reforms to tackle unemployment as well as
spending, where possible, in order to bolster growth.
"We need a clear vision for EMU (economic and monetary
union)," he said, referring to the euro zone. "Leaving EMU
unfinished will leave us too fragile and vulnerable to be able
to deal with future shocks."
(Reporting By John O'Donnell; Editing by Francesco Canepa)