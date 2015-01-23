FLORENCE, Italy Jan 23 Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Friday that Italy would accelerate its reform agenda following the European Central Bank's bond buying programme and other recent positive economic developments.

Speaking at a joint new conference in Florence with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Renzi welcomed a more flexible stance on budget policy from the European Commission, a planned EU-wide investment programme, euro depreciation, and most recently the announcement of the ECB's quantitative easing plan.

"These changes mustn't stop or block our reform path," Renzi said. "All these four factors are extremely important for Italy and what has happened obliges us to do the reforms even faster." (Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni; writing by Gavin Jones)