THE HAGUE May 10 The European Central Bank will change its ultra-accommodative policy message as tail risks of a drop in inflation recede and the euro zone economy improves, its president said on Wednesday.

"Some of the elements of our forward guidance are meant to address the tail risks of... inflation behaviour," Mario Draghi told a Dutch parliamentary committee.

"And to the extent that the balance of risk for growth gradually improves, also the probability of these tail risks become less and less." (Reporting By Balazs Koranyi; Writing by Francesco Canepa in Frankfurt; editing by John Stonestreet)