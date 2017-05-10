BRIEF-Swiss Helvetia Fund reports ISS voting recommendations for 2017 annual stockholder meeting
* Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc - Institutional Shareholder Services, Inc. Released voting recommendations report for fund's annual meeting of stockholders
THE HAGUE May 10 The European Central Bank will change its ultra-accommodative policy message as tail risks of a drop in inflation recede and the euro zone economy improves, its president said on Wednesday.
"Some of the elements of our forward guidance are meant to address the tail risks of... inflation behaviour," Mario Draghi told a Dutch parliamentary committee.
"And to the extent that the balance of risk for growth gradually improves, also the probability of these tail risks become less and less." (Reporting By Balazs Koranyi; Writing by Francesco Canepa in Frankfurt; editing by John Stonestreet)
* Versabank - determined not to proceed with its previously announced public offering of non-cumulative 5-year rate reset preferred shares, series 5
WARSAW, June 19 Shareholders in the Warsaw Stock Exchange approved the appointment of Marek Dietl as chief executive on Monday.