FRANKFURT, Sept 3 Risks to the European Central
Bank's outlook for economic growth and inflation have worsened
since the mid-August cutoff point for the new projections it
published on Thursday, its president Mario Draghi said on
Thursday.
"The events that took place since then are a downside risk
to the projections themselves," he told a news conference after
the bank left base interest rates unchanged.
"Downside risks have increased and emerging market
economies' challenges are unlikely to be quickly reversed.
"... So lower commodity prices, a stronger euro, a somewhat
lower growth, have increased the risk to a sustainable path of
inflation towards 2 percent."
