FRANKFURT, June 10 German Finance Minister
Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday that monetary policy cannot
replace structural reforms, echoing similar comments from
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi.
Speaking at a banking conference in Frankfurt, Schaeuble
said last week's decisions by the ECB to cut interest rates to
new record lows and add further stimulus measures "are fine".
But he added: "If I say monetary policy may not replace
structural reforms, I do it only in the way Mario Draghi is
doing it. It is not an alternative."
"The ECB may not replace political decisions," he said.
