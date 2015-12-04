BRUSSELS Dec 4 European Central Bank Governing
Council member Jan Smets expressed strong confidence on Friday
in extra measures taken by the ECB to push up inflation and
urged disappointed markets to see the link between the ECB's
actions and results.
"I repeat that I'm really confident that with these measures
taken, we will drastically increase the probability of a
complete return to what we consider to be price stability,"
Smets, who is governor of Belgium's central bank, told a news
conference on Friday.
Smets said it appeared that markets had been disappointed by
the ECB's action to lower of the deposit rate less than they
expected and an extension of asset buying only by six months.
"If markets expected another thing that's their view, but I
would like to invite them to look at the figures, to look at the
results, to look at the links between what we are doing and what
is happening in financial markets and the real economy and to
have confidence that these links will be reinforced by the
measures taken yesterday," he said.
