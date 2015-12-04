(Adds more from Smets, reference to Mersch, Weidmann)
By Philip Blenkinsop
BRUSSELS Dec 4 European Central Bank Governing
Council member Jan Smets expressed strong confidence on Friday
in extra measures taken by the ECB to push up inflation and
urged disappointed markets to see the link between the ECB's
actions and results.
"I'm really confident that with these measures taken, we
drastically increase the probability of a complete return to
what we consider to be price stability," Smets, who is governor
of Belgium's central bank, told a news conference on Friday.
By price stability, Smets was referring to the ECB's target
of inflation close to, but under 2 percent in the medium-term.
Smets said it appeared that markets had been disappointed by
the ECB's action to lower the deposit rate less than they
expected and an extension of asset buying only by six months.
"If markets expected another thing that's their view, but I
would like to invite them to look at the figures, to look at the
results, to look at the links between what we are doing and what
is happening in financial markets and the real economy and to
have confidence that these links will be reinforced by the
measures taken yesterday," he said.
ECB Executive Board member Yves Mersch said on Thursday that
the ECB's latest actions were "reasonable and justified", but
Jens Weidmann, the president of Germany's Bundesbank said
further monetary easing had not been necessary.
Belgium's Smets said there were signs of improvement,
certainly in terms of the euro zone's economic recovery and its
greater emphasis on domestic demand.
"We foresee a revival of inflation but more slowly than we
thought due to all factors you know about. We are not sure it is
coming back fast enough to what we consider to be corresponding
to our price stability definition," he said.
The ECB's Governing Council had concluded, he said, that it
would be "very useful" to complement existing measures.
Smets added that the ECB's policies had already had an
effect, with reduced bank lending rates and increased credit
volumes in all countries, including in the euro zone periphery
and smaller companies.
"We also see a pass-through to the final real variables in
our economy, both economic growth and inflation, which without
our policies would certainly have been disappointing," he said.
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)