FRANKFURT, July 2 The creation of a capital
markets union would bring with it greater risk of financial
contagion that regulators would need special powers to combat,
the president of the European Central Bank said on Thursday.
"Ultimately, a single regulatory supervisor and
macroprudential toolkit for capital markets should be
established," Mario Draghi said in the text of a speech to be
delivered in Milan.
"This is mostly a long-term consideration; yet we must
remember that legal tools will be necessary to bring out the
full benefits of deeper integration."
The European Central Bank is already responsible for
supervising big banks. Some lawmakers believe that a regulator
with a wider remit over insurers and markets, for instance, is
needed.
