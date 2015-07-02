(Adds detail, context)
FRANKFURT, July 2 Europe's goal to integrate its
financial markets by creating a so-called Capital Markets Union
could bring with it greater risk of financial contagion that
regulators would need enhanced powers to combat, the president
of the European Central Bank said on Thursday.
A unified capital market, breaking down borders across the
coutries in the region, would bring with it many advantages,
Draghi said in the text of a speech to be delivered in Milan.
Greater cross-border holdings of debt and equity would
improve risk-sharing and help cushion the effect of economic
downturns on households and businesses. It would also the types
of funding available to companies, stimulating growth.
But Europe is still covered with a thicket of varied
national rules on taxation, insolvency and corporate governance,
Draghi said.
"The further integration of Europe's financial sectors may
enhance systemic risk across the continent, meaning that
ultimately, a single regulatory supervisor and macroprudential
toolkit for capital markets should be established," he said.
"This is mostly a long-term consideration; yet we must
remember that legal tools will be necessary to bring out the
full benefits of deeper integration," he said.
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould,; editing by John O'Donnell and
Angus MacSwan)