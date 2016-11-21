(Repeats from Friday without changes)
By Francesco Canepa and Balazs Koranyi
FRANKFURT Nov 18 European Central Bank
officials are growing increasingly worried that Donald Trump's
victory in the U.S. presidential race may harm the euro zone by
hurting trade with the United States and fuelling populism.
Speaking publicly and behind the scenes, ECB officials
emphasise any U.S. shift towards protectionism under Trump could
hurt the already fragile euro zone economy and pave the way for
an even stronger backlash against globalisation and the euro
project.
This could hinder the ECB's efforts to revive growth and
inflation in the euro zone just as the economic picture was
starting to look less bleak.
If they only looked at financial markets, ECB rate setters
should be moderately pleased: euro zone inflation expectations,
bond yields and stocks have all gone up since Trump's victory,
showing investors are betting on spending-led stronger U.S.
economic growth.
In addition, higher bond yields have eased immediate
concerns the ECB may run out of German debt to buy in its 1.74
trillion euros asset-purchase programme, the centre-piece of its
stimulus strategy.
However, top officials stress the situation is far more
complex than this and the ECB still looks still set to announce
an extension of its bond buying beyond their March deadline at
the bank's Dec. 8 meeting.
First, rising borrowing costs for indebted peripheral
governments show that investors are pricing in rising political
risk in the euro zone as anti-globalisation and eurosceptic
voices are emboldened by Trump's win, which came hard on the
heels of the Brexit vote.
This was particularly visible in Italy where the
government's borrowing costs were on track on Friday for their
biggest two-week rise since the 2012 debt crisis and banking
stocks fell ahead of a Dec. 4 referendum that could unseat
pro-euro Prime Minister Matteo Renzi.
"The overall (market) signal is not clear cut," a central
bank official said, stressing it was still too early to consider
any countermove.
Second, Vice President Vitor Constancio has warned that any
fiscal easing in the United States -- such as Trump's planned
infrastructure spending -- may not benefit the euro zone if the
new U.S. administration sticks to its 'America first' pledge,
hurting Europe's exports to its biggest trading partner.
Even a hawkish member of the ECB's Executive Board, Yves
Mersch, warned that growth in the euro zone was still "fragile"
and the inflation pick-up not yet sustainable.
This was further emphasised by President Mario Draghi, who
said on Friday the recovery relied on continued monetary support
from the ECB.
Both Mersch and Draghi also warned that rolling back
financial regulation could pave the way for a repeat of the 2008
crisis, a thinly veiled reference to Trump's campaign promise to
ease those rules.
Meanwhile, confidence remains low that euro zone governments
will heed the ECB's long-standing call for greater fiscal
spending in surplus countries such as Germany, despite a
European Commission's plea for looser strings this week.
"In principle, we welcome any proposal for growth supportive
fiscal policy," Mersch told Reuters this week. "But we have not
seen the details and there have been some disappointments in
this regard in the past."
The momentum for ECB asset-buying thus remains in place.
