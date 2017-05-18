(Adds Vasiliauskas to headline)
FRANKFURT May 18 The European Central Bank
should start reviewing its pledge for continued, ultra-easy
policy if economic data confirms the rebound in inflation is
here to stay, ECB policymaker Vitas Vasiliauskas told Reuters.
The Lithuanian governor expected rate setters meeting in
June to discuss the ECB's guidance, which currently forecasts
bond purchases at least until December and interest rates at
current or even lower levels until well after that.
"We face with a better geopolitical situation so then we can
expect discussions not only on the forward guidance but also on
the balance of risk," Vasiliauskas told Reuters.
"If hard data confirms our improved situation, then the
logical step would be to discuss the easing bias," he added.
But Vasiliauskas dismissed an argument that interest rates
could start rising before the end of asset buys, sticking with
the ECB's pledge to end bond purchases first and only then touch
interest rates.
(Reporting By Balazs Koranyi and Francesco Canepa)