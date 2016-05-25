MADRID May 25 The euro zone needs to urgently set up an institution to fully coordinate national fiscal and structural policies, headed by a powerful finance minister with a budget, French Central bank Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Wednesday.

Such a minister should eventually preside over a euro area budget, backed by a Treasury administration, because the lack of economic coordination weighs on growth and keeps the bloc vulnerable to crises, Villeroy, who is also a member of the European Central Bank's Governing Council told a conference.

ECB policymakers have long proposed greater fiscal cooperation, arguing that monetary policy alone cannot restore economic growth and Europe was not getting the help it needed from governments.

"In the first stage, member states would be free to join... In a second stage, this budget could become a common stabilisation instrument, centralising a well-defined set of policy instruments, such as a European layer for unemployment insurance."

"The third and final stage of fiscal integration would only be achieved if agreement can be found both on financing and on the desirable level of business cycle synchronization," Villeroy said.

Villeroy, however admitted that there is deep political resistance to sharing fiscal resources and sovereignty, and such changes would require a change in the EU Treaty. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, Jesus Aguado and Angus Berwick; Editing by Toby Chopra)