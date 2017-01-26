MUNICH, Germany Jan 26 Fears over a resurgence
of inflation in the euro zone are exaggerated so it is not yet
time to discuss an exit from the European Central Bank's
unprecedented stimulus programme, Governing Council Member
Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Thursday.
German inflation may soon peak over 2 percent, the ECB's
target, but it will ease back and average below 2 percent this
year, Villeroy said in Munich, responding to German criticism of
the ECB's exceptionally loose policies.
"It is not our aim to keep interest rates low for too long:
low interest rates are not a goal in themselves, they are merely
the necessary condition today for gradually returning towards
our inflation target" Villeroy said.
"But, although quantitative easing will obviously not last
forever, we clearly did not discuss tapering or any exit
strategy.
(Reporting by Joern Poltz; Writing by Balazs Koranyi)