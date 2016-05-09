BERLIN May 10 The head of the French central bank told a German newspaper that 'helicopter money', or free cash dished out to citizens in a bid to stimulate spending and inflation, was not being discussed at the European Central Bank and was not needed in the euro zone.

"Let's not waste any time on an issue that isn't even on the table. We haven't discussed the issue on the ECB Council," Francois Villeroy de Galhau, who also sits on the ECB's Governing Council, said according to extracts of an interview due to be published in Sueddeutsche Zeitung on Tuesday.

"Helicopter money is not necessary and I would be against it," he added. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Chris Reese)