BERLIN Jan 11 The risk of deflation in the euro
zone should not be underestimated and the best way for the
European Central Bank (ECB) to deal with the problem is buying
government bonds, Italy's central bank chief was quoted on
Sunday as saying.
Ignazio Visco, who sits on the ECB's Governing Council, made
the comments as the policymakers consider printing money to buy
sovereign debt - so-called quantitative easing - to prevent the
euro zone slipping into a deflationary spiral.
"I can only warn against underestimating the macroeconomic
risk (of low inflation rates)," Visco told German newspaper Welt
am Sonntag.
"If the inflation figures remain very low for too long and
the economy hardly grows, we risk being drawn into a downward
spiral that will intensify itself on and on - that's what we
call deflation," he said.
Euro zone inflation turned negative in December for the
first time since 2009, with cheap oil driving a bigger than
expected decline.
"The cheap oil is helping the economy, no doubt. On the
other hand it also leads to low prices. And that's a problem
when inflation rates are already near zero", Visco said, adding
there was a risk that inflation expectations would fall further.
"In this situation, the most effective means is buying
sovereign bonds," he said. "We are discussing different options
in the ECB's Governing Council, also the purchase of other debt
such as corporate bonds. But this market is not very big."
Sources familiar with the discussions have told Reuters that
the ECB is considering a hybrid approach to government bond
purchases ahead of its Jan. 22 policy meeting.
Such an approach would combine the ECB buying debt with risk
sharing across the euro zone and, in a nod to German qualms,
separate purchases by national central banks.
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Dominic Evans)