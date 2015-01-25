BERLIN Jan 25 Bundesbank President Jens
Weidmann said on Sunday Greece would continue to need aid and
would only get this by sticking to its agreements, adding that
he hoped the new government would not make promises the country
could not afford.
"I believe it's also in the interest of the Greek government
to do what is necessary to tackle the structural problems
there," he said in an interview with German public broadcaster
ARD.
"I hope the new government won't call into question what is
expected and what has already been achieved," he said.
Greece's leftwing Syriza looked set for a comfortable
victory over the ruling conservatives, an exit poll showed, with
a chance of winning a full majority to face down international
creditors and roll back years of painful austerity measures.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)