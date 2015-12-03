FRANKFURT Dec 3 Monetary easing unveiled by the European Central Bank on Thursday was unnecessary as new forecasts by the bank's staff did not raise fresh concerns, ECB Governing Council member Jens Weidmann said on Thursday.

Weidmann, who is the president of Germany's Bundesbank, said the fresh data confirmed his views that the sharp decline in energy prices supported the euro zone's economic recovery and sluggish inflation is in great part due to the low oil price.

The ECB cut its deposit rate on Thursday and extended its asset buys but held back some fire, disappointing markets that expected even more stimulus. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Francesco Canepa)