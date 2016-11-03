FRANKFURT Nov 3 The risks of ultra easy monetary policy are becoming increasingly clear so, rather than more stimulus, patience with measures already taken is required, European Central Bank policymaker Jens Weidmann said on Thursday.

Striking a hawkish tone, Weidmann also said rising inflation is automatically leading to a looser monetary policy stance and the ECB must be mindful that extraordinary stimulus loses its effect over time while increasing stability risk.

"From a cyclical perspective at least, there is a ray of hope on the horizon," Weidmann told a business forum in Amsterdam, arguing that the euro zone is now growing faster than its potential, narrowing the output gap.

"We shouldn't ignore the fact that, even with monetary policy rates unchanged, the increase in inflation rates automatically leads to lower short-term real interest rates and, therefore, to a further loosening of the monetary policy stance," he said. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; editing by John Stonestreet)