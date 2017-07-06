FRANKFURT, July 6 Faster economic recovery in
the euro zone is giving the European Central Bank room to pare
back its extraordinary stimulus measures, Bundesbank President
Jens Weidmann said on Thursday.
A long-time critic of the ECB's ultra-loose policy, Weidmann
said that low borrowing costs are still needed, but the threat
of deflation, the main justification for the ECB's 2.3 trillion
euro bond buying scheme is now a distant one and growth is
becoming broad based.
The comments suggest that Weidmann will continue to advocate
a more hawkish stance, even after a small shift in the bank's
tone last week pushed yields and the euro sharply higher,
raising the risk that tighter financing would dampen growth.
"The ongoing economic recovery now raises the prospect of a
monetary policy normalisation," Weidmann said.
"This is not about a full braking ... but taking our foot
somewhat off the gas."
Minutes of the ECB's June interest rate meeting, published
on Thursday, indicated that policymakers debated giving up their
bias for even bigger asset buys but decided against the move,
arguing that any change in the bank's language should be 'very
gradual'.
ECB President Mario Draghi stirred markets last week when he
said that better growth would in itself provide support to the
economy so the ECB could tighten policy somewhat to keep the
broad level of financial accommodation unchanged.
This fuelled speculation that policymakers could decide as
early as September to reduce asset purchases from next year.
"The timing and rate of monetary policy normalisation
depends on the extent to which price rises are sustainable and
self-sustaining," Weidmann added.
He also argued that while growth is becoming increasingly
robust, declining oil prices will be a drag on inflation and
price growth could be 'somewhat' lower by the end of the year.
The ECB has fallen short of its inflation target of 2
percent for more than four years and projections show it will
not reach its objective at least through 2019.
