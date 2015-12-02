* Central bank balance sheets since 2007 link.reuters.com/ged46s
By Dhara Ranasinghe and Anirban Nag
LONDON Dec 2 Aggressive monetary easing by the
European Central Bank this week might well be needed in the euro
zone, but it's dragging neighbouring countries into even more
extreme and unprecedented steps to stop their currencies
strengthening against the euro.
Policymakers from Stockholm to Zurich are widely expected to
be drawn into further dramatic domestic easing to match
Thursday's ECB action. Outside the 19-nation bloc, currency
pressures leave them with little option and some are fearful
they are being drawn into policy mistakes.
"All the smaller central banks in Europe - Sweden, Denmark,
Switzerland - are essentially in the gravity field of the ECB,"
said Reinhard Cluse, chief economist for Europe at UBS.
Just as euro zone money markets are pricing in ECB interest
rate cuts on Thursday, Swiss equivalents also reflect the
possibility of easier policy to come.
The three-month Swiss Libor rate has shed 10 basis points
since the start of November and at around -0.85 percent is below
the -0.75 percent deposit rate and veering towards the lower end
of the Swiss National Bank's -0.25 to -1.25 percent target
range, as this graphic shows: tmsnrt.rs/1NHlU6H
Swiss two-year government bond yields touched a
record low -1.214 percent on Tuesday.
The SNB abandoned its cap on the franc's exchange rate
against the euro in January because, with the ECB in easing
mode, it was difficult to keep the franc steady.
With a combination of negative interest rates and SNB
foreign exchange purchases, the franc has dropped to a near
two-month low against the euro and a five-year trough
against the dollar.
Traders expect the SNB to ramp up intervention market to
weaken the currency.
However, the SNB still describes the franc as "significantly
overvalued" and Chairman Thomas Jordan told a newspaper last
week the SNB had no limit on increasing its balance sheet,
compared in this graphic. link.reuters.com/ged46s
But such measures will come at a cost, with many in
Switzerland opposed to the SNB expanding its balance sheet
through intervention as it already stands at 80 percent of gross
domestic product.
NO SENSE
In Sweden, markets have also begun to anticipate rate cuts
in the months ahead, a move that some say makes no
sense in an economy growing at almost four percent year on year
and where low rates are stoking a housing bubble
link.reuters.com/jyw74w
"We all know rates don't have to be bumped too much higher
for it to pinch the household sector," said Richard Falkenhall,
currency strategist at SEB, a large Nordic Bank.
Swedish two-year bond yields hit their lowest
since late August on Wednesday at -0.516 percent.
With its crown pegged to the euro, the Danish
central bank would normally be expected to mimic any ECB rate
cuts.
But Jan Storup, chief analyst at Nordea Bank, said they may
have other ways to mitigate any spillover effects.
"It will put pressure on the Danish central bank but won't
make them cut again," he said.
"At the moment the Danish krone is stable...and if it
strengthens on an ECB cut, they will try to use other
instruments first to weaken the krone such as using FX
reserves."
Any ECB stimulus may even tip the balance in Norway, where
central bankers are already looking to support a weakening of
its currency to help the economy adjust to lower activity in the
oil industry. link.reuters.com/buv55s
The Norwegian crown hit a 3-1/2 month high against the euro
on Wednesday, piling pressure on the central bank
which Nordea expect will cut rates by 25 basis points next year.
(Writing by John Geddie; Graphic by Nigel Stephenson; Editing
by Ruth Pitchford)