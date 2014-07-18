MADRID, July 18 European Central Bank
policymaker Jens Weidmann said on Friday that loose monetary
policy had "done its bit" to maintain price stability in the
euro zone, but cited a litany of long-term dangers from easy
money.
The ECB cut rates to record lows last month as part of a
package of measures to breathe life into a sluggish euro zone
economy, where inflation is running far below the central bank's
target and there is a dearth of credit to smaller firms.
The hawkish Weidmann, whose role as Bundesbank president
gives him a seat on the ECB's policymaking Governing Council,
said it was essential to prevent an excessively long period of
low inflation as that "could paralyse the euro area's economy."
But he added that the ECB's monetary policy could not
resolve the euro zone debt crisis.
"In the long term, the ultra-loose monetary policy poses
risks to financial stability," Weidmann said with reference to
the policy decisions announced by the ECB in June.
"There is a danger of exaggerations on the asset and real
estate markets - just think of the hunt for yield," he added in
the text of a speech entitled, 'Towards a more stable European
monetary union', for delivery at the Madrid stock exchange.
"Low interest rates also ease the pressure on governments to
vigorously tackle their countries' problems," he said. "There is
a danger that the low interest rates will be used not to
consolidate budgets, but to finance additional spending."
Pressing governments to respect European budget rules and
keep up economic reforms, he said an excessively generous
interpretation of leeway in fiscal rules enshrined in Europe's
Stability and Growth Pact would undermine its credibility.
Weidmann's comments came against the backdrop of a debate
among euro zone policymakers about the flexibility of their
fiscal rules, with Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi leading
calls to move from austerity to expansion.
The Bundesbank chief said the Eurosystem of euro zone
central banks - the ECB and its stakeholders - must not give
governments an easy ride by leaving interest rates lower than
necessary to deliver stable prices.
"So it is particularly important to make it quite clear now
that the Eurosystem will not put off a necessary increase in
central bank interest rates out of consideration for public
finances," Weidmann said.
"Looking at the euro area, I would therefore say that
monetary policy has done its bit towards maintaining price
stability," he added. "Finally, monetary policy must not allow
itself to be misappropriated for fiscal policy purposes."
(Reporting by Paul Day; Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by
Jeremy Gaunt)