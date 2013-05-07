BRUSSELS May 7 Portugal's preparations to issue
a new benchmark 10-year bond are an "enormous success", European
Central Bank policymaker Yves Mersch said on Tuesday.
Mersch said Portugal "this morning had an enormous success
in the capital markets after having very strong measures
implemented back home the markets rewarded it."
"This will in the end also benefit the Portuguese banking
system," Mersch, a member of the ECB's Executive Board, its core
policymaking group, added in a panel discussion in Brussels.
Investors flocked to buy Portugal's first 10-year bond in
more than two years on Tuesday, putting the country on course to
exit its bailout on time and qualify for an ECB debt support
programme.
(Reporting by Martin Santa and Sakari Suoninen, writing by Paul
Carrel)