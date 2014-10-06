LISBON Oct 6 Portugal has to meet its budget
deficit goals agreed with the European Union as it needs to
maintain the confidence of markets to refinance its debt, Bank
of Portugal governor Carlos Costa said on Monday.
"We have to meet (the budget deficit goals)," Costa told a
conference.
"This point is urgent if we do not want to repeat the errors
of the past and we enter into a stop and go cycle which has
consequences from the point of view of investor confidence and
economic development," he said.
Last week Portugal said its budget deficit would be above
this year's goal of 4 percent of gross domestic product agreed
with the European Union.
(Reporting By Sergio Goncalves and Daniel Alvarenga, writing by
Axel Bugge)