BRIEF-Sun Life Financial announces executive changes
* Kevin Strain, currently president, Sun Life Financial Asia, will become executive vice-president & chief financial officer
(Adds first name and title of policymaker)
LONDON, March 25 A top European Central Bank policymaker urged politicians and monetary authorities to show "verbal discipline" on Greece on Wednesday and said the euro zone was suffering from a lack of crisis management tools.
"I think the euro area pays a high price for the incompleteness of the monetary union... It is basically having a lack of crisis preparation," ECB Executive Board member Peter Praet said the London City Week financial conference.
"The problem is that we are still in a crisis environment."
(Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by John Geddie)
* Kevin Strain, currently president, Sun Life Financial Asia, will become executive vice-president & chief financial officer
MOSCOW/WASHINGTON, March 27 A Russian bank under Western economic sanctions over Russia's incursion into Ukraine disclosed on Monday that its executives had met Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law and a top White House adviser, in December.