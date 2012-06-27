BERLIN, June 27 There is no doctrine that
interest rates cannot fall below 1.0 percent, European Central
Bank policymaker Peter Praet told Financial Times Deutschland
according to a preview of an interview to be published on
Thursday.
"They (rate cuts) are justified if they contribute to
guaranteeing price stability in the medium term," said Praet,
who holds the ECB's powerful economics portfolio and proposes
what monetary policy action the Governing Council takes when it
meets.
The Governing Council holds its next meeting next week. A
Reuters poll published on Wednesday showed a majority of
economists surveyed expect the ECB to cut rates.
(Reporting by Sarah Marsh and Gareth Jones)