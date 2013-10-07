FRANKFURT Oct 7 Commercial banks would have
less reason to get back into shape were the European Central
Bank to engage in too much monetary policy easing, ECB Executive
Board Peter Praet said on Monday.
Speaking at a conference in Brussels, Praet said the ECB had
been able to counter the risk of disorderly deleveraging, but he
warned against the central bank going too far.
"Bold monetary policy measures may be effective in the short
run, but they also bear the risk of reducing incentives for
banks to restructure balance sheets," Praet said in the text of
the speech, posted on the ECB's Internet site.
"We are aware of these risks," he added.
Central banks should not stoke higher inflation during the
deleveraging process, Praet also said, and added this would
undermine central bank credibility and reform drives in the
longer term.
