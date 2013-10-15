BRIEF-Leifheit intends capital increase by issuing bonus shares
* Management board of Leifheit AG intends capital increase from the company's funds at a ratio of 1:1 by issuing bonus shares
MUNICH Oct 15 The euro is trading within a relatively normal band in foreign exchange markets at the moment, European Central Bank Executive Board member Peter Praet said on Tuesday, indicating it is not a great worry for the central bank.
Praet, who has the powerful economics portfolio within his remit, also said that U.S. budget problems were not affecting the central bank's monetary policy yet.
"We are in a relative normal range in euro foreign exchange rate," Praet told reporters after a speech at the Bavarian Economic Club.
"I don't see for the time being any impact from the U.S. on our monetary policy ... it's marginal and we hope it will be settled."
Praet added that he was confident that a solution would be found and that reason would prevail. But he also repeated ECB President Mario Draghi's words, saying that if no solution is found, it would have catastrophic consequences.
LONDON, March 8 The dollar rose on Wednesday after U.S. private-sector jobs numbers massively beat forecasts to raise already sky-high expectations that U.S. interest rates will go up next week.
OTTAWA, March 8 The value of Canadian building permits in January increased by 5.4 percent after two consecutive monthly falls, rising on strength in both the residential and non-residential sectors, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.