BEIJING, April 17 The International Monetary
Fund should be part of any future rescue packages given to euro
zone governments, European Central Bank executive board member
Peter Praet said on Wednesday.
The IMF, together with the European Union, has been part of
the rescues so far, but some have suggested they would prefer
rescues to be organised completely by EU institutions.
"The involvement of the IMF in the financing schemes is not
strictly required but is still highly desirable, also in view of
the Fund's analytical expertise in crisis resolution," Praet
said in the text of a speech to be given at an event organised
by Pioneer Investments in Beijing on Wednesday.
Praet, who is in charge of the economics portfolio in the
ECB's six-man executive board, also called for governments to
agree to a mechanism to put failing banks out of business.
He also said the greatest challenge to reforming the euro
zone was to keep up reform momentum when the sovereign debt
crisis abated and financial market conditions improved, adding
that the central bank's role would be limited in solving the
crisis.
"The monetary policy response to the crisis has been mainly
aimed to buy time for reforms that become effective with some
time lag, but it cannot substitute for reforms as time goes by,"
Praet said.
The Belgian also said that there were some signs that
financial market fragmentation in the euro zone was being
reversed and that overall financing conditions were very
favourable, with short-term interest rates close to zero.
(Reporting by Kevin Lim; Writing by Sakari Suoninen; Editing by
Pravin Char)