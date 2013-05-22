WASHINGTON May 22 The European Central Bank
could expand its monetary policy toolkit if needed to respond to
threats to price stability, and must ensure the euro zone
economy does not enter a downward spiral, ECB Executive Board
member Peter Praet said on Wednesday.
"We have an objective: price stability," Praet, who is in
charge of the economics portfolio on the ECB's six-member
executive board, told a conference in Washington.
"If that objective is at risk, we have the possibility ...
to expand the range of (monetary policy) instruments if we think
its necessary for that objective," he said.