WASHINGTON, Feb 22 U.S. home resales surged to a 10-year high in January as buyers shrugged off higher prices and mortgage rates, a sign of growing confidence in the economy.
BRUSSELS Feb 18 The European Central Bank is giving back the profits it makes on government bonds, its economics department head Peter Praet said in a newspaper interview published on Saturday.
ECB board member Joerg Asmussen told Reuters earlier this week that it would pass any profits from its sovereign bond purchases to central banks in euro zone states, whose governments could then use the money to help Greece.
"On a part of the portfolio of government debt we book profits, the profits return to the national central banks and so to their owners, the euro zone member states," Praet, who is also a member of the ECB's executive board, told Belgian Dutch-language business daily De Tijd.
"They are then free to do with that money what they want," he added.
On Friday, European leaders expressed optimism that Greece would secure a new rescue package worth 130 billion euros ($170 billion), though policymakers admitted urgent work was still needed to get its debt-cutting programme back on track. ($1 = 0.7597 euros) (Writing By Ben Deighton; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, February 22 (Fitch) [Fitch Ratings plans to withdraw the ratings on AIB Mortgage Bank and EBS Mortgage Finance covered bonds over the next 30 days for commercial reasons. Fitch currently rates the covered bonds as follows: AIB Mortgage Bank, Asset Covered Securities - Mortgage covered bonds rating at 'AA+'; Positive Outlook. EBS Mortgage Finance, Asset Covered Securities - Mortgage covered bonds rating at 'AA'; Stable Outlo
Feb 22 Creditors of Puerto Rico's sales tax authority have asked a federal court to prevent the U.S. territory from diverting the revenue that guarantees its debt to repay other investors, the latest volley in an escalating battle.