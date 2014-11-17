(Recasts, adds quotes and detail)

By John Geddie and Marc Jones

LONDON Nov 17 The European Central Bank says it is ready to take further aggressive measures if the slump in oil pushes the bloc towards deflation or if its current plans fall short of boosting its balance sheet by one trillion euros.

Peter Praet, one of the ECB's six Executive Board members and the man who oversees its economics department, said that, while the ECB would normally disregard oil price moves, fragile inflation expectations altered the situation.

"Headline inflation plus the indirect effect may have an impact on inflation expectations and confidence," Praet said at a Credit Suisse event in London.

"If that would be the case (deflation worries grow), for us the incentive to act would be bigger, of course."

The price of Brent oil has fallen 30 percent since the middle of June to the lowest levels in four years, putting additional pressure on company and consumer prices.

In order to boost inflation - currently 0.4 percent - and weak growth, the ECB has introduced a ream of policy measures such as negative interest rates, bank loans and an asset purchase programme.

ECB President Mario Draghi said on Monday that future measures could include sovereign bond purchases, a move that would probably exacerbate strains within the Bank.

But Praet said all council members were committed to avoiding deflation.

"There is a lot of diversity (of views in the ECB Governing Council), but there is strong commitment to the mandate, and it also means that if we really went into a situation of deflation, no doubt all the tools would be used," he said

"The question is always what is the timing," he added.

TURNING POINT

Praet said there were faint signs of improvement in credit conditions in the euro zone, and urged governments in the bloc to help alleviate the problems of legacy bad bank loans.

"There are several factors that indicate credit dynamics in the euro area have now reached a turning point," he said.

While banks faced pressure from shareholders to raise profitability, Praet said the high, leverage-driven returns seen before the crisis should be a thing of the past.

"It is unlikely, and indeed undesirable, that we will see a return to the high returns on equity we saw before the crisis, which were distorted in particular by excessive leverage and maturity mismatch."

But Praet stressed the main job for the ECB was to make sure the economy did not falter, and vowed that the bank would meet its promise to expand its balance sheet to levels seen in 2012, when it was around one trillion euros larger.

"The market is saying: 'We are not going to get the volumes'. We say we are confident we are going to get the volume and, if it is not sufficient, we are ready to take additional measures and broaden the base of purchases immediately." (Reporting by John Geddie and Marc Jones; Editing by Kevin Liffey)