LONDON Nov 17 Faint signs of improvement suggest bank lending and the credit cycle in the euro zone is at a turning point, one of the European Central Bank's top policymakers, Peter Praet, said on Monday.

Praet, one of the ECB's six Executive Board members and the man who oversees its economics department, said although lending to firms continued to contract, the decline was bottoming out while consumer credit growth was also picking up.

"There are several factors that indicate credit dynamics in the euro area have now reached a turning point," Praet said at a Credit Suisse conference.

"Against that background, we expect the monetary policy initiatives we adopted in June and September to gain pace in the coming months."

Praet stressed a degree of caution though, saying that while many of the conditions necessary for credit growth were in place, it could take time and that the ECB stood ready to aid the process.

"The Governing Council underlined at its recent meeting that, should it become necessary to further address risks of too prolonged a period of low inflation, it is unanimous in its commitment to using additional unconventional instruments within its mandate." (Reporting by John Geddie and Marc Jones)